Q1 2024 REC Silicon ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

Kurt Levens - REC Silicon ASA - President & CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the REC Silicon first quarter 2024 presentation. My name is Kurt Levens, I'm the CEO, and I'm here with Jack Yun, our CFO. So talk about the highlights and updates that happened in the quarter first and want to point out that our revenues were $42.1 million, primarily driven by increased silane gas sales.



This is the second consecutive quarter where we've had revenues of [$40 million] or greater out of our semiconductor materials segment. Our EBITDA loss was roughly around the same as what we had last quarter and fortunately and this was primarily driven by the start-up costs at our Moses Lake facility.



Additionally, we are currently looking at a potential increase for cost to completion of up to 10%, and we can talk about the primary drivers on when we get to that fine. Our high purity granular has achieved five of six key targeted parameters.



This is very important for us as we move towards our first shipment. In addition to that, we extended a long term styling contract with a major industrial