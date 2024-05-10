May 10, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT
Presentation
May 10, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Akira Shimada
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation - President, CEO & Representative Director
* Takuro Hanaki
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation - Head of IR, Finance & Accounting Department
Conference Call Participants
* Daisaku Masuno
Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Head of Information & Telecommunication Team, Japan & Analyst, Telecommunications Research, Japan
* Mitsunobu Tsuruo
Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
* Satoru Kikuchi
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Research Division - Senior Analyst
Takuro Hanaki - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation - Head of IR, Finance & Accounting Department
Thank you very much for attending today despite your busy schedule. Now we would like to start the briefing on the financial results
May 10, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT
