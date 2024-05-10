May 10, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Luis Gallego Martin - International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, and welcome to the IAG Trading Update for First Quarter of 2024.



With me today are Nicholas Cadbury as well as members of the IAG Management Committee.



I am pleased to announce that this has been a very good first quarter for IAG. We have seen a strong demand in most of our markets, and in particular, our three core markets of the North Atlantic, South Atlantic and in Europe. This has driven increased unit revenue versus same quarter last year in the North Atlantic and Europe and supported the high capacity investments we are making in Latin America. This has been helped by good Easter