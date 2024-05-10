Q1 2024 Iveco Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to today's Iveco Group 2024 First Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast. We would like to remind you that today's call is being recorded. (Operator instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Federico Donati, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Federico Donati - Iveco Group NV - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you, Laura. Good morning, everyone. We would like to welcome you to the webcast and conference call for Iveco Group first quarter financial results for the period ending 31st March 2024. This call is being broadcasted live on our website and is copyrighted by Iveco Group.



Any other use, recording or transmission of any portion of this broadcast without the express written concept of the Iveco Group, is treated forbidden. Hosting today's call are Iveco Group CEO Gerrit Marx and our CFO, Anna Tanganelli. Gerrit and Anna will use the material made available for download on the Iveco Group website early this morning.



Additionally, please note