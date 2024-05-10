Q4 2024 Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Dr. Lal PathLabs Q4 FY24 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Siddharth Rangnekar from CDR India. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Siddharth Rangnekar - Citigate Dewe Rogerson - IR



Thank you, Michelle. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Dr. Lal PathLabs quarter four FY24 earnings conference call.



Today, we are joined by senior members of the management team, including Honorary Brigadier, Dr. Arvind Lal, Executive Chairman; Dr. Om Prakash Manchanda, Managing Director; Mr. Shankha Banerjee, CEO Designate; and Mr. Ved Prakash Goel, Group CFO.



I would like to share that some of the statements made on today's call could be forward-looking in nature and actual results could vary from these results and forward-looking statements made. A detailed statement in this regard is available in the results presentation, which has been circulated to you and is also available on the stock exchange