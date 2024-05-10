Q1 2024 Silver Spike Investment Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Silver Spike Investment Corporation first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Umesh Mahajan, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Umesh Mahajan - Silver Spike Investment Corp - Chief Financial Officer



Good morning. This is Umesh Mahajan, CFO of Silver Spike Investment Corp. With me here today is Scott Gordon, CEO of Silver Spike Investment Corp. Welcome to Silver Spike's earnings conference call and live webcast for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Silver Spike's financial results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024, were released yesterday and can be accessed from our website at ssic.silverspikecap.com. A replay of the call will also be available on our website.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements that are not based on historical facts made during this call, including any statements related to