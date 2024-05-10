Q1 2024 Pineapple Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



For opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Eric Ingvaldson, CFO of Pineapple Energy. Mr. Ingvaldson, please go ahead.



Eric Ingvaldson - Pineapple Energy Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, Benjamin. Good afternoon, and welcome to Pineapple Energy's conference call to discuss results for the first quarter of 2024. With me today is Kyle Udseth, our Chief Executive Officer. Our call this afternoon will include statements that speak to the company's expectations, outlook and predictions of the future, which are considered forward looking statements.



These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. We are not obliged to revise or update any forward looking statements, except as may be