Q1 2024 Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cipher Pharmaceuticals quarterly conference call for the company's Q1 2024 results. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, Friday, May 10, 2024. On behalf of the speakers that follow. Listeners are cautioned that today's presentation and the responses to questions may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Canadian provincial securities laws.



Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are implied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.



For additional information about factors that could cause results to vary, please refer to the risks identified in the company's annual information form and other filings with the Canadian regulatory authorities. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, the company does not