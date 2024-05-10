Q1 2024 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies gentlemen, and welcome to the Protalix Biotherapeutics first quarter 2024 financial and business results conference call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to our host, Mr. Mike Moyer of LifeSci Advisors, Investor Relations for Protalix. You may begin your conference.



Mike Moyer - LifeSci Advisors - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and welcome to the Protalix BioTherapeutics first quarter 2024 financial results and business update conference call. With me today are Dror Bashan, President and CEO of Protalix, and Eyal Rubin, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial officer.



A press release announcing the results and the business and clinical updates was issued this morning and is available now on the Protalix website. So please take a moment to read the disclaimer about forward-looking statements in the press release.



The earnings release and this teleconference include forward looking statements. These forward looking statements are subject to known