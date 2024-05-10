Q1 2024 Bancolombia SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Banco Columbia's first quarter-2024 earnings conference call. My name is Daryl, and I will be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



Please note that this conference call will include forward-looking statements, including statements related to our future performance, capital position, credit-related expenses, and credit losses. All forward-looking statements, whether made in this conference call and future filings and press releases or verbally, address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Consequently, these are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements, including changes in general economic and business conditions, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, introduction of competing products by other companies, lack of acceptance of new products or services by our targeted clients, changes in business strategy, and various other factors that we described in our reports filed with the SEC.



