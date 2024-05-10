Q1 2024 CI Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Go ahead. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to CI Financial's First Quarter Earnings Call. Joining me is our CFO, Amit Muni. Together, we will cover the following an overview of the highlights of the quarter, a review of our financial performance during the quarter, a discussion on our near term obligations and the progress separating our Canadian businesses and Chordiant's an update on the progress against our 2024 strategic initiatives, and we will take your questions.



Our adjusted EPS of $0.86 per share is up 6% quarter over quarter, reflecting the strength in capital markets growth in the US business and