May 10, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the CBAK Energy Technology's first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, we are recording today's call. (Operator Instructions)
Now I will turn the call over to Thierry Li, CFO and Secretary of the Board of CBAK Energy. Mr. Li, please proceed.
Thierry Li - CBAK Energy Technology Inc - CFO & Company Secretary
Thank you, operator. And hello, everyone. Welcome to CBAK Energy's first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining us today are Mr. Yunfei Li, Chief Executive Officer of CBAK Energy; myself, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Board; and Jennifer, our interpreter. Our General Engineer, Mr. Xiujun Tian will join us for the Q&A section.
We released our results earlier today. The press release is available on the company's IR website at ir.cbak.com.cn, as well as from Newswire services. A replay of this call will also be available in a few hours in our IR website.
Before we continue, please note
Q1 2024 CBAK Energy Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 10, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...