Q1 2024 Lucara Diamond Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024

Operator



Lucara Diamond 2024 first quarter results conference call



Mr. William Lamb



William Lamb - Lucara Diamond Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you very much, and thank you everybody for dialing in to the Lucara Q1 2024 results. With me, I have Glenn Kondo, our CFO now. So weâll just flip through the slides and sort of easier to talk through those. So if we are going onto the third slide, our first one there, I will assume that everybody has read through the cautionary statements. I mean, just really the highlights from the quarter. I'm just going to touch on a couple of these.



So $41 million of diamonds sold and throughout our three channels, this is the HB agreement, Clara and regular tenders, that 93,500 carats sold, they're generating 41 million, which is in line with what we did last year. But I want to just jump