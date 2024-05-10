May 10, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Lydia, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Lucara Diamond 2024 first quarter results conference call and webcast.
(Operator Instructions)
Mr. William Lamb, you may begin your conference.
William Lamb - Lucara Diamond Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
Thank you very much, and thank you everybody for dialing in to the Lucara Q1 2024 results. With me, I have Glenn Kondo, our CFO now. So weâll just flip through the slides and sort of easier to talk through those. So if we are going onto the third slide, our first one there, I will assume that everybody has read through the cautionary statements. I mean, just really the highlights from the quarter. I'm just going to touch on a couple of these.
So $41 million of diamonds sold and throughout our three channels, this is the HB agreement, Clara and regular tenders, that 93,500 carats sold, they're generating 41 million, which is in line with what we did last year. But I want to just jump
Q1 2024 Lucara Diamond Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 10, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...