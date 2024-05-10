Q1 2024 Sienna Senior Living Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Sienna Senior Living Incorporated first-quarter 2024 conference call. Today's call is hosted by Nitin Jain, President and Chief Executive Officer; and David Hung, Chief Financial Officer of Sienna Senior Living Incorporated.



Please be aware that certain statements or information discussed today are forward-looking and actual results could differ materially. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information. Please refer to the forward-looking information and Risk Factors section in the company's public filings, including its most recent MD&A and AIF for more information. You will also find a more fulsome discussion of the company's results in its MD&A and financial statements for the period, which are posted on SEDAR+ and can be found in the company's website, siennaliving.ca.



Today's call is being recorded and a replay will be available. Instructions for accessing the call are posted in the company's website and the details are provided in the company's newsroom release. The company has posted slides which