Q1 2024 Crescent Point Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Annes, and I'll be your operator for Crescent Point Energy's first-quarter 2024 conference call. This conference call is being recorded today and will be webcast along with a slide deck, which can be found on Crescent Point's website homepage. The webcast may not be recorded or rebroadcast without the express consent of Crescent Point Energy.



All amounts discussed today are in Canadian dollars with the exception of West Texas Intermediate or WTI, pricing, which is quoted in US dollars. The complete financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the period ending March 31, 2024, were announced this morning and are available on the Crescent Point's SEDAR+ and EDGAR websites.



All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session for members of the investment community. (Operator Instructions)



During the call, management may make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance