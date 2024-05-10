Q3 2024 Sphere Entertainment Co Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Sphere Entertainment Co., fiscal 2024 third-quarter earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Ari Danes, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Ari Danes - Sphere Entertainment Co - Senior Vice President - Investor Relations, Financial Communications and Treasury



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Sphere Entertainment's fiscal 2024 third-quarter earnings conference call. Today's call will begin with our Executive Chairman and CEO, Jim Dolan, who will provide an update on Sphere. Dave Byrnes, our Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will then review our financial results for the period.



After our prepared remarks, we will open up the call for questions. If you do not have a copy of today's earnings release, it is available in the Investors section of our corporate website.



Please take note of the