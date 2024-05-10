Q1 2024 Credicorp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Milagros CigÃ¼eÃ±as - Credicorp Ltd. - Head of IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Speaking on today's call will be Gianfranco Ferrari, our Chief Executive Officer; and Cesar Rios, our Chief Financial Officer. Participating in the Q&A session will also be Alejandro Perez-Reyes, Chief Operating Officer; Francesca Raffo, Chief Innovation Officer; Reynaldo Llosa, Chief Risk Officer; Cesar Rivera, Head of Insurance and Pensions; Carlos Sotelo, Mibanco Chief Financial Officer; and Diego Cavero, Head of Universal Banking.



Before we proceed, I would like to make the following safe harbor statements. Today's