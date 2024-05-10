Q1 2024 Telesat Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the conference call to report the first quarter 2024 financial results for Telesat. Our speakers today will be Daniel Goldberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Telesat, and Andrew Browne, Chief Financial Officer of Telesat.
I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Michael Bolitho, Director of Treasury and Risk Management. Please go ahead, Mr. Bolitho.
Michael Bolitho - Telesat Corp - Director of Treasury & Risk Management
Thank you and good morning. This morning, we filed our quarterly report for the period ending March 31, 2024, on Form 6-K to the SEC and on SEDAR+.
Our remarks today may contain forward-looking statements. There are risks that Telesat's actual results may differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements, as a result of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of known risks, please see Telesat's annual report and update filed with the SEC. Telesat assumes no responsibility to update or revise these
