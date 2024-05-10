Q1 2024 Interfor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Julie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Interfor Analyst Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you, Ian Fillinger, you may begin your conference.



Ian M. Fillinger - Interfor Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us this morning. With me on the call, I have Rick Pozzebon, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Bart Bender, our Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.



I'll start off by providing a brief recap of our quarter, provide some comments on the market outlook and several key initiatives before passing the call on to Rick and Bart.



Turning to our Q1 results. Our adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $22 million during another challenging quarter that was impacted by continued weak pricing. To be clear, current pricing is generally below industry breakeven levels, which is simply not sustainable for an extended period of time.



We've been proactive