Q1 2024 Total Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Daniel Halyk Total Energy Services Inc.-CEO



Thank you and good morning. Welcome to Total Energy Services first-quarter 2024 conference call. Present with me is Yuliya Gorbach, Total's VP, Finance and CFO. We will review with you Total's financial and operating highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2024. We will then provide an outlook for our business and open up the phone lines for questions.



Yuliya, please go ahead.



Yuliya Gorbach Total Energy Services Inc-Vice President - Finance & Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, Daniel. During the course of this conference call, information may be provided containing forward-looking information