May 10, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Legacy Housing Corporation quarter one 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Duncan Bates, CEO. Please go ahead.
Duncan Bates - Legacy Housing Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer
Good morning. This is Duncan Bates, Legacy's President and CEO. Thank you for joining our first quarter 2024 conference call. Max Africk, Legacy's General Counsel, will read the Safe Harbor disclosure before getting started. Max?
Max Africk - Legacy Housing Corp - General Counsel, Corporate Secretary
Thanks Duncan. Before we begin, I will remind our listeners that management's prepared remarks today will contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks. The uncertainties and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your question.
Therefore, the company claims the protection of the
Q1 2024 Legacy Housing Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 10, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...