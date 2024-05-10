Q1 2024 Dorel Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Dorel Industries' first quarter 2024 results conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Before turning the meeting over to management, please be advised that this conference call will contain statements that are forward-looking and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, May 10, 2024.



I would now like to turn the call over to Martin Schwartz, President and CEO. Please go ahead.



Martin Schwartz - Dorel Industries Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you. Well, good afternoon, and thank you all for joining us for Dorel's first quarter earnings call for the period ended March 30. With me are Jeffrey Schwartz, CFO; and Frank Rana, recently named Executive VP and Chief Strategy Officer. Frank has been an integral part of senior management since the company's IPO in 1987, and this