Q4 2024 Eicher Motors Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Hi, all. Welcome to Eicher Motors Limited Post-Q4 FY '24 Results Conference Call. We have with us the senior management of Eicher Motors, represented by Mr. Siddhartha Lal, MD and CEO; Mr. Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO of VECV; Mr. B. Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield; Mrs. Vidhya Srinivasan, CFO, Eicher Motors Limited. Thanks, again, to the management for giving us the opportunity to host the call.



Siddhartha Vikram Lal - Eicher Motors Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Vasudev, and ICICI for hosting this for us. And hello, everyone, and welcome to the earnings call for Eicher Motors Limited for the quarter ended -- quarter and year ended March 31, 2024.



So we've had an absolutely stellar year at Eicher Motors with consistent and solid growth through the year, and we've grown from strength to strength each quarter, and making -- marking new milestones in business and financial performance.



I'm going to begin with our update