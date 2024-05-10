Release Date: May 10, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Novavax Inc (NVAX, Financial) announced a significant global co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Sanofi, expected to generate approximately $1.3 billion in cash, with about half expected within 10 days of signing.

The partnership with Sanofi allows Novavax Inc (NVAX) to leverage Sanofi's extensive global vaccine business expertise, potentially leading to hundreds of millions of dollars in cost synergies and a more efficient lean operating model.

Novavax Inc (NVAX) retains the opportunity to earn substantial additional royalties and milestone payments from Sanofi's development and commercialization efforts, potentially amounting to billions of dollars over the years.

The agreement with Sanofi validates Novavax Inc (NVAX)'s technology platform and enhances its future licensing and business development opportunities across its technology platforms.

Novavax Inc (NVAX) has made significant progress in reducing its operating costs and complexity, which is expected to create a more sustainable business model moving forward.

Negative Points

Despite the new partnership and anticipated financial benefits, Novavax Inc (NVAX) faces the challenge of transitioning from a development-focused company to a commercial entity, which may impact operational execution.

The company is still in the process of negotiating adjustments to dose volumes, pricing, and delivery schedules with several countries, which could affect revenue projections and market stability.

Novavax Inc (NVAX) has lowered its total revenue guidance for 2024 due to ongoing regulatory approvals and contract renegotiations, reflecting potential instability in expected income.

The dependency on the successful commercialization of Sanofi's efforts for future royalties and milestones introduces a level of uncertainty in projected revenues.

While the partnership with Sanofi is poised to reduce costs, Novavax Inc (NVAX) must still manage significant legacy liabilities and navigate complex financial restructuring.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you give us a little clarity around the reimbursement for the co-development among commercial and regulatory costs, particularly for 2024 and 2025 and how you think about the cost of moving forward after 2025?

A: James Kelly, Novavax Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Treasurer, explained that the categories of cost reimbursement under the agreement include R&D activities that Novavax may do under the joint budget to support the COVID-19 program from 2025 forward. This includes pediatric studies, select medical affair activities, and activities related to the technology transfer. He noted that reimbursement could be up to $100 million for 2025, targeting a reduced R&D plus SG&A to below $500 million after reimbursement.

Q: In terms of the milestone payments for the COVID side, how much near-term cash or milestones should we look at, and are those back-ended on milestone?

A: James Kelly highlighted that the $350 million milestones are across both product development and approval milestones, which are non-sales based and related to near-term development and approval of those programs. He did not provide specific timing but emphasized these are strategic activities prioritized in the agreement.

Q: Could you maybe shed some light on the branding message and the future commercialization of Sanofi and Novavax branded products?

A: John Trizzino, Novavax, Inc. - President & Chief Operating Officer, discussed leveraging Sanofi's brand and infrastructure to enhance public health and revenue generation. He emphasized the significant opportunity with Sanofi as the market leader in flu vaccinations to potentially increase market share and vaccination rates through the combination of COVID and flu vaccines.

Q: What are the potential milestones in the upcoming year or two that we could see for your company to receive from the new Bax agreement?

A: James Kelly mentioned that the $350 million in future milestones are expected within the next 12 to 24 months, focusing on near-term strategic activities including COVID-19 manufacturing tech transfer and other key development activities.

Q: Regarding the Phase three trial design for the standalone flu and added, could you talk about the key immunogenicity objectives agreed upon with the FDA?

A: Filip Dubovsky, Novavax Inc - President, Research and Development, stated that the trial will target specific age populations where medical need and market opportunity are greatest. He mentioned that the comparators chosen are positioned for commercial success, but did not provide specific criteria for establishing superiority or non-inferiority.

Q: Could you comment on your expectations for breakeven and the OpEx ramp down continuing into next year, considering the broader respiratory pipeline infrastructure long-term?

A: James Kelly emphasized building an enterprise towards cash flow positivity and value creation, highlighting that the economics and cash flow under the Sanofi agreement are superior to what Novavax could have achieved independently. He reiterated the focus on driving shareholder value through strategic financial management.

