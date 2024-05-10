SANUWAVE Health Inc (SNWV) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Operational Improvements

Explore key financial outcomes and strategic insights from SANUWAVE Health's first quarter of 2024, reflecting significant progress and future growth prospects.

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $5.8 million for Q1 2024, up 53% year-on-year from $3.8 million.
  • Gross Margin: Increased to 73% in Q1 2024 from 67% in Q1 2023.
  • Operating Loss: Reduced to $1.1 million in Q1 2024 from $2.0 million in Q1 2023.
  • Net Loss: Decreased to $4.5 million in Q1 2024 from $13.1 million in Q1 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Improved to a $59,000 loss in Q1 2024 from a $1.8 million loss in Q1 2023.
  • Operating Expenses: Increased to $5.3 million in Q1 2024 from $4.5 million in Q1 2023.
  • Total Current Assets: $10.8 million as of March 31, 2024, up from $9.8 million as of December 31, 2023.
  • Cash Position: $2.9 million as of March 31, 2024.
  • UltraMIST Systems Sales: Up 54% from Q1 2023 with 709 active systems.
  • UltraMIST Line Revenue: Increased 81% year-on-year.
  • Consumable Applicators Revenue: Up 64% from Q1 2023 and 14% sequentially from Q4 2023.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 10, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • SANUWAVE Health Inc (SNWV, Financial) reported a significant revenue increase of 53% for Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023.
  • Gross margin improved to 73% in Q1 2024 from 67% in the same period last year, indicating better profitability.
  • UltraMIST systems sales increased by 54% and consumable applicators revenue rose by 64% year-on-year, showing strong product demand.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss significantly reduced to $59,000 in Q1 2024 from $1.8 million in Q1 2023, moving closer to breakeven.
  • SANUWAVE Health Inc (SNWV) is expanding its geographic footprint and staffing, aiming to engage with larger customers and enhance market penetration.

Negative Points

  • SANUWAVE Health Inc (SNWV) still reported a net loss of $4.5 million in Q1 2024, although it was an improvement from the previous year.
  • Operating expenses increased by $761,000 due to non-recurring charges related to litigation and severance agreements.
  • The company experienced some delays and uncertainties regarding the merger with SEPA and the uplisting process.
  • Applicator revenues were higher than targeted, indicating potentially slower system sales in Q1, which is a seasonal trend in the medical device industry.
  • Despite improvements, SANUWAVE Health Inc (SNWV) faced unusual operating expense charges around severance and ongoing costs associated with the M&A project.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the financial highlights from Q1 2024?
A: (Peter Sorensen - CFO) Revenue for Q1 2024 was $5.8 million, a 53% increase from the same period last year. Gross margin improved to 73% from 67% last year. The operating loss was reduced by $921,000 to $1.1 million, and the net loss decreased significantly to $4.5 million from $13.1 million in Q1 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was nearly breakeven at a $59,000 loss, improving from a $1.8 million loss last year.

Q: What are the expectations for SANUWAVE's growth in the upcoming quarters?
A: (Morgan Frank - CEO & Chairman of the Board) We are projecting a 45% to 55% year-on-year growth for Q2 and reiterating our 50% growth guidance for the fiscal year 2024. This growth trajectory reflects our ongoing strategic initiatives and operational improvements.

Q: How is the company managing its operational costs and profitability?
A: (Peter Sorensen - CFO) Despite facing some non-recurring charges, we've managed to improve our operational profitability. Our focus remains on managing spend effectively and driving towards profitable growth.

Q: Can you provide an update on the SEPA merger and uplisting plans?
A: (Morgan Frank - CEO & Chairman of the Board) The merger with SEPA has been extended to May 31. While there have been delays, we see a path to closing the merger by the end of May. Details are limited due to external controls, but we are optimistic about finalizing soon.

Q: What strategic moves are being made to sustain and enhance growth?
A: (Morgan Frank - CEO & Chairman of the Board) We've increased our sales and operational staff in Q1 to expand our geographic reach and engage with larger customers. We're also focusing on integrating UltraMIST into various healthcare settings, including nursing homes and acute care facilities.

Q: How is the UltraMIST system performing in the market?
A: (Morgan Frank - CEO & Chairman of the Board) UltraMIST system sales increased by 54% from Q1 2023, with revenue up 81% year-on-year. Consumable applicators revenue grew 64% from Q1 2023. The system's portability and ease of use continue to drive its adoption in various medical settings.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.