Release Date: May 10, 2024

Positive Points

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. successfully recovered and shipped nearly all delayed orders from Q4 2023, resolving previous logistics issues.

The company reported a 6% growth in service sales and a 2% increase in laboratory sales, indicating resilience in these segments.

Gross margin improved by 30 basis points to 59.2%, driven by productivity gains, positive pricing, and favorable mix.

Adjusted free cash flow increased significantly by 39% on a per-share basis from the prior year, reflecting strong cash management and lower incentive payments.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. is optimistic about long-term growth opportunities, supported by a strong pipeline of new products and innovations.

Negative Points

Overall market demand remains soft, particularly in China, where local currency sales declined by 19% in the quarter.

Despite recovering delayed shipments, underlying sales in Q1 declined by about 6%, with declines across all major regions excluding the benefits from shipment recovery.

Food Retail segment underperformed with a 9% decline in the quarter, indicating challenges in this market segment.

The company continues to face economic and geopolitical uncertainties that may impact customer investment behaviors and market stability.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. maintains a cautious outlook for the near term, expecting continued conservative spending by customers, especially in the second quarter.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Shawn, the 50 bps-or-so that you're raising on the organic guide and then $0.20, I believe, on the bottom line, is that just feeling better about the logistics issue given that last quarter you sort of held back a bit given that it was early in the year or is that reflective of better results that you saw in 1Q and maybe the way that the year might unfold on demand?

A: Yes. Thanks, Dan. Thanks for the question. I think it's pretty much as you interpreted. It's largely related to doing a little bit better on the shipping delays that we had in Q4. Of course, we did a little bit better than that in terms of Q4 results in general. But even though we're not seeing any negative changes in the business. We also prefer to be a little bit cautious here until we get closer to the second half and have a little bit more visibility.

Q: And then maybe on the outlook for China. You pointed to continued challenges there in Q2. That's not exactly a surprise just given the way that things have unfolded this quarter. But it does sound like you expect some deceleration on what is an easier comp. I think the China comp gets 6 points easier next quarter. Is there something to that? And are you seeing any of the green shoots that have been discussed a little bit across the earnings cycle this quarter?

A: I can take this, Dan. Look, we have been definitely pleased that we have seen a somewhat better result in Q1 than we had expected. That said, we still expect it to be quite weak. I mean, as Shawn said, we'll have more than 20% decline in China second quarter based on the very tough compares we see against Q2 last year and the years before where there has been quite heavy investment in China. There was significant spending during COVID and also some, of course, inventory buildup, et cetera.

Q: I was wondering if you could just reflect on the first quarter a little bit. You posted flat local currency growth, you were guiding to down 4% to 6%, about a point came from better capture of logistics. Where did the rest of the upside come from? Can you just walk us through that?

A: Yes. Thanks, Jack. Hey, the rest of it, we -- despite being down 6%, excluding the shipping benefit, we're pleased we did better than expected. We kind of expected customers to start a little more cautiously this year. I think they did start cautiously, but we're glad that they didn't -- they weren't as cautious as maybe we were thinking at the beginning of the quarter.

Q: Great. And then do you mind just walking us through in terms of the guide for 2Q and the full year just by segment, what the expectations are?

A: Yes, sure. So let me start by business area. So our Q2 guide for Lab is to be down low single digit and for the full year to be up low- to mid-single digit. Product inspection, I don't know if I could also maybe add, if you exclude the shipping delay for the full year, that would be flattish.

Q: Congrats on a good Q1 execution. Maybe Shawn, for you, you beat Q1 by 500 basis points, right, at the minimum relative to your expectations. So that's annualized 125 basis points which you've raised guidance by 50 basis points, so did anything changed around the back half assumptions that makes you perhaps want to be a little bit more cautious?

A: No. Vijay, thanks for the question. No, I mean, we're not seeing -- I want to be clear, we're not seeing anything negative or new negative changes in the business. We just feel like it's still a little bit early in the year. We only have 1.5 months' worth of backlog, and we're just a little bit cautious here kind of going into the second quarter.

Q: Understood. And maybe Patrick, for you as a follow-up. Shawn mentioned visibility for back half and backlog, right? What is typical backlog for Mettler? When you say visibility, is that sort of being driven by funnel activity, customer conversations or are you hoping -- or do you have any expectations for China stimulus to play out in the back half?

A: Thanks for the question, Vijay. Look, as Shawn just said, we have about 1.5 months of backlog. So we have a pretty fast turnover in most of our businesses. When we look at the second half, again, the comps will get much easier for us based on what we have seen last year. So that, of course, implies a positive growth for the second half.

