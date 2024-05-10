Release Date: May 10, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

FTC Solar Inc (FTCI, Financial) reported first quarter financial results in line with the targets provided, indicating effective guidance and forecasting.

The company has seen a significant acceleration in contracted projects, increasing from about $6 million per month in early 2023 to approximately $50 million per month over the last 10 months, laying a solid foundation for future revenue recovery.

FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) continues to enhance its product portfolio, including the introduction of a high wind version of its Pioneer 1P tracker, which has contributed to an increase in contracted and awarded totals to $1.8 billion.

The company has made substantial improvements in business processes and customer engagement, including a tenfold increase in customer visits and the rollout of a Net Promoter Score system to enhance customer satisfaction.

FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) has significantly improved its cost structure, reducing steel content and manufacturing costs, which is expected to enable greater than 20% gross margins in the future as revenue levels scale.

Negative Points

Revenue for the first quarter was $12.6 million, representing a decrease of 45.7% compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year, indicating a substantial drop in product and logistics volumes.

The company reported a GAAP gross loss of $2.1 million or 16.7% of revenue, compared to a gross profit in the previous quarter, reflecting challenges in achieving profitability at lower revenue levels.

FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) is still experiencing a GAAP net loss, which was $8.8 million for the quarter, although this is an improvement from previous quarters.

The company's adjusted EBITDA loss was $10.7 million, despite improvements, indicating ongoing challenges in reaching operational profitability.

FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) faces uncertainties in the market, including potential impacts from new tariffs in Southeast Asia that could affect project timelines and profitability in the second half of the year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the potential impacts of the Southeast Asia AD/CVD on your projects in Q3 and Q4? Are there risks of delays due to new tariffs?

A: (Patrick Cook, Chief Commercial Officer) - It's early to fully assess the impact as customers are still evaluating scenarios. However, for projects in the latter half of the year, we've secured module clarity and anticipate minimal impact.

Q: Have there been any de-bookings or cancellations in your $118 million bookings, similar to what other companies have experienced?

A: (Cathy Behnen, Chief Financial Officer) - The $118 million represents net bookings. We've had no significant cancellations or de-bookings in our backlog.

Q: As you approach EBITDA breakeven in Q3, what gross margin are you assuming?

A: (Ahmad Chatila, Director) - We anticipate a gross margin around 16-17% for Q3.

Q: What is the geographic and product mix in your $1.8 billion backlog? How much of this is international, and what's the split between 1P and 2P trackers?

A: (Patrick Cook, Chief Commercial Officer) - The majority of the backlog is in the US, with growing portions in Australia, South Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The backlog includes a higher proportion of 2P trackers due to their longer presence, but recent bookings have increasingly favored the 1P system.

Q: Can you provide details on the $4.1 million gain from the disposal of investment noted in the income statement?

A: (Cathy Behnen, Chief Financial Officer) - This gain is from an earn-out on a subsidiary we sold in 2021, recognized as it was earned.

Q: Regarding the second half of the year, can you categorize the growth in terms of project size or developer type in the US?

A: (Ahmad Chatila, Director) - The growth is primarily with smaller developers in the US. As our financial position strengthens post-Q3, we aim to engage more with larger accounts.

