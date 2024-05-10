Q2 2024 Geospace Technologies Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Hosting the call today from Geospace is Mr. Rick Wheeler, President and Chief Executive Officer. He's joined by Robert Curda, the company's Chief Financial Officer.



Walter Wheeler - Geospace Technologies Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thanks, Jamie. Good morning and welcome to Geospace Technologies conference call for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. As mentioned, I'm Rick Wheeler, the company's President and Chief Executive Officer, and I'm joined by Robert Curda, the Company's Chief Financial Officer.



In our prepared remarks, I'll first provide an overview of the second quarter, and Robert will then follow with more in-depth commentary on our financial performance. After some final comments,