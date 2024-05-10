Dnow Inc (DNOW) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strategic Acquisitions and Robust Financial Performance

Explore key insights from Dnow Inc's Q1 2024 earnings, emphasizing strong cash flow, strategic acquisitions, and a solid growth trajectory.

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Free Cash Flow: $80 million in Q1 2024, with a full-year target now potentially reaching $200 million.
  • Revenue: Total Q1 2024 revenue was $563 million, a 1% increase from Q4 2023.
  • Net Income: $21 million in Q1 2024, with diluted earnings per share of $0.19.
  • EBITDA: $39 million in Q1 2024, representing 6.9% of revenue.
  • Gross Margin: 22.9% in Q1 2024, slightly down by 20 basis points from the 2023 average.
  • US Revenue: $435 million in Q1 2024, up 4% sequentially.
  • Canada Revenue: $66 million in Q1 2024, up 2% sequentially.
  • International Revenue: $62 million in Q1 2024, down 14% sequentially.
  • Operating Profit: Total of $28 million in Q1 2024, with contributions from US, Canada, and International segments.
  • Effective Tax Rate: 27.6% in Q1 2024, with a full-year estimate of 27% to 28%.
  • Cash and Debt Position: $188 million in cash and zero debt at the end of Q1 2024.
  • Acquisitions: Notable acquisition of Whitco Supply, enhancing service levels and expanding US footprint.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 10, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Strong free cash flow generation of $80 million in Q1 2024, surpassing the full-year target and potentially reaching $200 million for the year.
  • Successful acquisition and integration of Whitco Supply, enhancing service levels and expanding the U.S. footprint in the midstream energy sector.
  • Robust balance sheet with $188 million in cash and no debt, providing financial flexibility for future growth and acquisitions.
  • Positive revenue growth in the U.S. by 4% sequentially, driven by acquisition activities and strong market presence.
  • Strategic focus on revenue diversification and operational efficiencies, aiming to capture additional revenues from the growing energy evolution market.

Negative Points

  • Seasonal and weather-related challenges impacted Canadian operations, leading to sluggish activity and revenue delays.
  • International segment revenue declined by $10 million sequentially due to non-repeating projects, indicating potential volatility in project-based revenue streams.
  • Gross margins slightly declined due to inventory step-up amortization charges related to the acquisition, impacting profitability.
  • Potential uncertainty in achieving revenue synergies with Whitco Supply, as integration and market penetration efforts continue.
  • Dependence on market activity for achieving upgraded financial targets, with inherent risks if market conditions do not improve as expected.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide details on the annual revenue and margin profile of the Whitco acquisition, and your plans for leveraging your business model to improve their operations?
A: David Cherechinsky, President and CEO of DNOW, stated that Whitco was purchased for around $185 million, with EBITDA performance similar to DNOW's, possibly slightly stronger. The focus post-acquisition is primarily on revenue synergies, especially since Whitco operates with a significant midstream component and has a customer base that does not significantly overlap with DNOW's. The aim is to introduce DNOW's process solutions and fabrication competencies to Whitco's customers.

Q: Could you discuss the main contributors to the strong free cash flow generated in the first quarter, which is typically a seasonally weak quarter?
A: David Cherechinsky explained that about half of the free cash flow came from earnings and the other half from improved organic accounts receivable collections. The significant cash flow was unexpected as the first quarter generally consumes cash. The acquisition of Whitco is expected to further enhance cash generation.

Q: What are the expectations for DNOW's revenue and growth for the second quarter and the rest of the year?
A: David Cherechinsky noted that the majority of the revenue increase in the second quarter would come from a full quarter's contribution from Whitco. Internationally, there will be some growth, with a seasonal decline in Canada. The third quarter is expected to be the strongest, followed by a typical seasonal decline in the fourth quarter.

Q: What gives you confidence that margins will improve throughout the year?
A: Mark Johnson, CFO, mentioned that the first quarter margins included some temporary impacts from the Whitco acquisition accounting. These are expected to normalize by the third quarter, returning to the previous year's levels.

Q: Can you talk about any cost synergies with Whitco, especially since they follow a supercenter model similar to DNOW?
A: David Cherechinsky emphasized that the focus with Whitco is on revenue synergies rather than cost synergies. There might be some cost savings on the product side, particularly for pipe and valve brands where both companies overlap with suppliers. However, the primary goal is to grow market share and drive revenue.

Q: Does the addition of Whitco alter the types of acquisitions or product lines that make sense for DNOW going forward?
A: David Cherechinsky clarified that while Whitco is a unique acquisition due to its midstream strength, future acquisitions are likely to be more focused on process solutions, continuing the trend of the past several years.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.