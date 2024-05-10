Release Date: May 10, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc reported a 35% growth in earnings per share compared to the first quarter of 2023.

The company has seen significant increases in TCE revenues and adjusted EBITDA, indicating strong financial performance.

Cash flow from operations continues to build, meeting expectations and supporting the payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share.

Strong market demand for Jones Act vessels is driven by geopolitical tensions and U.S. government policies, which is expected to sustain high freight rates and stimulate domestic fuel consumption.

The company has successfully extended its charter book with increasingly attractive rates, securing long-term revenue streams.

Negative Points

The company faces uncertainties and risks that could materially affect future results, as indicated by forward-looking statements.

Operational challenges include the need for vessel repositioning and scheduled drydocks, which can affect revenue generation.

General and administrative expenses increased significantly due to unique circumstances like compensation payments and professional fees.

The market for renewable diesel, which is a significant part of the company's business, is subject to fluctuations and changes in customer commitments.

International freight rates, while currently high, are volatile and can impact the cost-effectiveness and demand for Jones Act transportation.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you update us on the Alaskan Frontier's progress and its expected completion by the fourth quarter? Also, any insights on potential use cases for the Frontier?

A: Samuel Norton, President and CEO, confirmed that the Alaskan Frontier is on track for completion by Q4 2024. He highlighted promising production forecasts from Alaska, which suggest strong medium-term demand for crude oil transportation. Norton also mentioned ongoing discussions for deploying the Frontier in trades from Texas to the Delaware Bay, indicating robust demand for U.S. crude transportation.

Q: What are the current trends in the renewable diesel trade, and what are your expectations going forward?

A: Samuel Norton discussed the growing production of renewable diesel, particularly from the Gulf of Mexico, expected to reach about 100,000 barrels per day by year-end. He anticipates that 6 to 10 vessels could be dedicated to this trade, reflecting strong ongoing demand within the Jones Act market.

Q: Given the strong market, why were the realized rates for international MRs weaker than expected?

A: Norton explained that the weaker performance was due to vessel repositioning and specific contract timings under the government of Israel contract, which affected earnings. He also noted a lack of available cargoes for Military Sealift Command (MSC) preference, which they are looking to address.

Q: Can you provide insight into the significant increase in general and administrative expenses this quarter?

A: Norton attributed the increase to above-target performance compensation payouts and professional fees related to evaluating a non-binding acquisition offer. He assured that these were unique for the quarter and should not affect the future quarters' run rate significantly.

Q: With Vertex ceasing renewable diesel production in Mobile, Alabama, how will this affect OSG's operations, particularly the chartered vessel OSG Martinez?

A: Norton reassured that despite Vertex's shift, there remains strong demand for MR tankers in the renewable diesel trade. He expressed confidence in fulfilling charter obligations and potential sub-chartering opportunities, indicating robust market demand.

Q: How would potential regulatory changes in California, requiring Tier four engines for ATBs, affect the Jones Act MR tanker fleet and market dynamics?

A: Norton speculated that if regulatory changes are enforced, it would likely lead to ATBs repositioning to the Gulf Coast, with MR tankers potentially filling the gap on the West Coast. He acknowledged short-term disruptions but was optimistic about the market's ability to adapt efficiently over time.

