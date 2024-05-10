Release Date: May 10, 2024

Positive Points

Sylvamo Corp reported improved uncoated freesheet and pulp conditions, leading to a fuller order book and less economic downtime.

The company is on track with Project Horizon, aiming for $110 million in savings by year-end, enhancing cost efficiency across manufacturing and supply chain operations.

Sylvamo Corp returned substantial cash to shareholders, with $12 million distributed in dividends and $20 million in share repurchases in the first quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $118 million, within the forecasted range, supported by better-than-expected price and mix improvements.

The company has identified an additional $200 million in high-return capital projects, expected to bolster future earnings and cash flow.

Negative Points

Free cash flow in the first quarter was lower than the previous quarter due to timing of year-end payments and other compensations.

Volume decreased by $12 million, driven by seasonally weaker demand in Latin America.

Input and transportation costs increased by $9 million, impacting overall cost efficiency.

Planned maintenance outages are projected to increase costs by $3 million in the upcoming quarter.

The company faces ongoing challenges with elevated wood fiber costs in Sweden and Brazil, impacting material expenses.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you provide more details on the $200 million of high-return capital projects identified?

A: (John Sims, CFO, SVP) By the end of this year, we will have invested about $70 million, and next year we expect to spend about $150 million. The projects generally yield returns greater than 35%, with most averaging around $2 million each and delivering returns well above 20%.

Q: What drove the slight miss in operations and other costs compared to the midpoint of the range?

A: (John Sims, CFO, SVP) The miss was due to unforeseen expenses, including a tax issue in Brazil and an inventory revaluation in Europe, totaling about $4 million.

Q: Can you discuss the performance across different regions relative to expectations?

A: (Jean-Michel Ribieras, CEO) We saw improvements in all regions. Latin America typically shows weaker performance in Q1 but is expected to improve. Europe and North America performed close to expectations, with some variations in market mix.

Q: How are wood fiber costs trending in Sweden and Latin America, and what are the expectations for the rest of the year?

A: (John Sims, CFO, SVP) In Sweden, wood costs have stabilized at a higher level due to increased demand for bioenergy and reduced exports from Russia. In Brazil, wood prices have also stabilized but at elevated rates.

Q: Are there new opportunities in Mexico following the imposition of import duties on uncoated freesheet from China and Indonesia?

A: (Jean-Michel Ribieras, CEO) Yes, there are opportunities, especially from North America, despite some exports from Brazil being taxed. Overall, the situation presents more opportunities than challenges.

Q: Could you clarify the expected impact and timeline of Project Horizon on cost savings?

A: (John Sims, CFO, SVP) Project Horizon aims for $110 million in run-rate savings by year-end, offset by $50 million in inflation. The impact will be back-end loaded, with significant benefits expected in the second half of the year.

