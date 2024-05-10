Geospace Technologies Corp (GEOS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: A Mixed Financial Performance with Strategic Adjustments

Despite a challenging quarter, GEOS outlines positive net income over six months and initiates a stock repurchase program amidst varied segment performances.

Summary
  • Net Income (6 months): $8.4 million or $0.62 per share
  • Net Loss (Q2): $4.3 million or $0.32 per share
  • Revenue (6 months): $74.3 million
  • Revenue (Q2): $24.3 million
  • Oil & Gas Segment Revenue (6 months): $50.8 million
  • Oil & Gas Segment Revenue (Q2): $10.8 million
  • Adjacent Markets Segment Revenue (Q2): $12.2 million
  • Emerging Markets Revenue (Q2): $1.1 million
  • Cash and Short-term Investments: $51 million
  • Total Liquidity: $62.5 million
Release Date: May 10, 2024

Positive Points

  • Geospace Technologies Corp (GEOS, Financial) reported a positive net income of $8.4 million or $0.62 per share for the first six months of fiscal year 2024.
  • The company maintains a strong balance sheet with no debt and over $51 million in cash and short-term investments.
  • Revenue from the adjacent market segment was $12.2 million in the second quarter, representing the third highest quarterly revenue in this segment's history.
  • Emerging market segment contributed $1.1 million to revenue in the second quarter, largely from a nearly completed DARPA Contract.
  • Geospace Technologies Corp (GEOS) announced a stock repurchase program authorized by the Board of Directors, allowing discretionary purchases of up to $5 million.

Negative Points

  • Second quarter revenue for the oil and gas markets segment was lower than expected, falling short of the previous six quarters due to low utilization of OBX and Mariner ocean bottom nodes.
  • The company reported a net loss of $4.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.
  • Revenue for the industrial products in the adjacent markets segment decreased by 12% over the six months compared to the same period in 2023.
  • Operating expenses increased by $500,000 or 5% for the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher research and development expenses.
  • Revenue from the emerging markets segment, while showing growth, is expected to remain relatively small, with potential for larger contributions not expected until the next fiscal year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the current status and expectations for the rental business in the second half of the year, particularly regarding OBX and Mariner rentals?
A: Walter Wheeler, President and CEO, explained that the rental outlook for the second half is linked to the timing of projects. Although no new announcements have been made, several projects are expected to require rentals, particularly in the fourth quarter. Existing contracts and new opportunities are emerging, which should improve rental revenue compared to the second quarter.

Q: Are there enough OBX nodes available to meet the rental demand you foresee?
A: Walter Wheeler noted that the industry faces a capacity issue, but Geospace typically requires significant financial commitments before expanding their rental fleet. While there are requests that exceed their current capacity, the company is cautious about increasing inventory without secured financial commitments.

Q: Could you provide more details on the significant discussions around the Quantum technology, particularly with government agencies?
A: Walter Wheeler mentioned that these discussions involve security and surveillance concerns with various government agencies, including border patrol. However, specifics are limited due to the sensitive nature of these discussions. He indicated that significant revenue from these contracts is not expected until at least the next fiscal year.

Q: What is the potential timeline for these government contracts to start generating revenue?
A: Walter Wheeler clarified that any substantial revenue from government contracts would likely not materialize until fiscal year 2025, aligning with government budget cycles and other external factors.

Q: In the energy sector, how does the Quantum technology's passive monitoring capability relate to revenue generation versus cost, such as in carbon capture?
A: Walter Wheeler explained that Quantum's passive monitoring can apply to both revenue-generating activities and cost-related projects like carbon capture. Discussions are ongoing, and there are potential applications that could impact revenue positively, but specifics are under wraps due to intellectual property considerations.

Q: What are the expectations for rental revenue in Q3 compared to Q4, and is there a forecast for a significant increase?
A: Walter Wheeler indicated an improvement in rental revenue conditions from Q2 to Q3 and Q4, but refrained from providing specific guidance. He confirmed that the situation looks more favorable than in Q2, where there were notable gaps.

