American Water Works Co Inc's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Dividends

American Water Works Co Inc (AWK, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.77 per share, payable on 2024-06-03, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-13. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into American Water Works Co Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does American Water Works Co Inc Do?

American Water Works is the largest investor-owned US water and wastewater utility, serving approximately 3.5 million customers in 16 states. It provides water and wastewater services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and operates predominantly in regulated markets. The company's nonregulated business is water services for military bases, which operates under long-term contracts with regulated-like returns.

1789959769877016576.png

A Glimpse at American Water Works Co Inc's Dividend History

American Water Works Co Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2008, distributing dividends on a quarterly basis. The company has increased its dividend each year since 2008, earning it the status of a dividend achiever. This accolade is reserved for companies that have consistently raised their dividends for at least 16 consecutive years.

Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

1789959788373897216.png

Breaking Down American Water Works Co Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, American Water Works Co Inc has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.09% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.26%, indicating an expected increase in dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, the annual dividend growth rate was 8.90%, increasing to 9.40% over a five-year period, and reaching 9.90% over the past decade.

Based on American Water Works Co Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of American Water Works Co Inc stock as of today is approximately 3.28%.

1789959806791086080.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. As of 2024-03-31, American Water Works Co Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.58, suggesting that a significant part of its earnings is retained for future growth and stability. The company's profitability rank, at 8 out of 10, along with consistent positive net income over the past decade, underpins its strong profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

American Water Works Co Inc's growth rank of 8 out of 10 indicates a promising growth trajectory relative to its competitors. While its revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of 1.90% per year slightly underperforms 79.03% of global competitors, its 3-year EPS growth rate of 7.80% per year and 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 7.60% show a solid foundation for sustaining dividends.

Next Steps

Considering American Water Works Co Inc's consistent dividend growth, prudent payout ratio, and robust profitability, the company appears well-positioned to continue rewarding investors with stable dividends. However, monitoring the growth metrics will be crucial for long-term sustainability. Investors seeking high-dividend yield stocks can explore further using the High Dividend Yield Screener available for GuruFocus Premium users.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.