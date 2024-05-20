JD.com Inc's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 48% Surge in Just 3 Months

Author's Avatar

JD.com Inc (JD, Financial), a prominent player in the Retail - Cyclical industry, has experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price recently. Over the past week, the stock has seen a decrease of 2.04%. However, looking at a broader timeline, JD.com's stock has surged by an impressive 48.00% over the past three months. This significant increase is noteworthy, especially when considering the company's current valuation status. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, JD.com is significantly undervalued with a GF Value of $58.17, while the current stock price stands at $34.09. This valuation suggests a substantial potential for growth, maintaining its status as significantly undervalued from three months ago when the GF Value was slightly higher at $60.76.

Overview of JD.com Inc

JD.com stands as a major e-commerce platform in China, rivalling giants like Alibaba and Pinduoduo in terms of Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV). The company is renowned for its vast array of authentic products and its robust, speedy delivery network. JD.com has developed a comprehensive nationwide fulfillment infrastructure and a last-mile delivery network, which are both managed by its own employees. This setup supports its direct sales online, its online marketplace, and its omnichannel businesses, providing a seamless shopping experience for its customers. 1790021998303408128.png

Profitability Insights

JD.com's financial health, as indicated by its Profitability Rank, is solid with a score of 6/10. The company's Operating Margin is 2.89%, which is more competitive than 46.22% of its peers in the industry. In terms of return metrics, JD.com reports a Return on Equity (ROE) of 10.85%, a Return on Assets (ROA) of 4.01%, and a Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 6.96%. These figures are commendable as they surpass the majority of their counterparts in the Retail - Cyclical sector. 1790022017744007168.png

Growth Trajectory

JD.com has achieved the highest possible Growth Rank of 10/10, reflecting its robust expansion in revenue and earnings. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share stands at 9.30%, better than 60.89% of its industry peers. Looking ahead, the Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y to 5Y Est) is projected at 13.30%, which is superior to 85.3% of companies in the same sector. Furthermore, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 18.30%, with future estimates promising a growth rate of 17.70% over the next 3 to 5 years. These growth metrics not only demonstrate JD.com's past achievements but also its potential for future expansion. 1790022036328968192.png

Investor Confidence

JD.com's appeal among investors is evident from its major shareholders. Dodge & Cox holds a significant stake with 21,944,549 shares, representing 1.39% of the company. Following them, Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) owns 8,803,991 shares (0.56%), and Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) holds 4,384,782 shares (0.29%). These holdings underscore the confidence that seasoned investors have in JD.com's business model and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

In comparison to its competitors, JD.com holds a strong position. Coupang Inc (CPNG, Financial) with a market cap of $39.62 billion, Sea Ltd (SE, Financial) with $37.14 billion, and eBay Inc (EBAY, Financial) with $26.21 billion are some of its closest competitors. Despite the fierce competition, JD.com's innovative business strategies and efficient operational framework allow it to maintain a competitive edge in the bustling e-commerce market.

Conclusion

In summary, JD.com presents a compelling case for investors looking for growth and value. The company's robust growth metrics, strong profitability, and strategic market position highlight its potential amidst recent price volatility. With its stock currently undervalued according to GF Value, JD.com offers an attractive opportunity for value investors seeking to capitalize on the e-commerce boom in China.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.