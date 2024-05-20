Unveiling ON Semiconductor (ON)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A Deep Dive into ON Semiconductor's Market Valuation and Financial Health

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON, Financial) experienced a daily gain of 3.43%, contrasting with a 3-month loss of -7.59%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 4.9, investors are keen to understand: is ON Semiconductor fairly valued? This analysis delves into the company's valuation, encouraging readers to explore the intricate details of its financial status and market positioning.

Company Overview

ON Semiconductor, a pivotal player in the semiconductor industry, specializes in power semiconductors and sensors, primarily serving the automotive and industrial sectors. As the second-largest power chipmaker globally and the top supplier of image sensors for the automotive market, ON Semiconductor has shifted from a highly vertically integrated structure to a hybrid manufacturing strategy. This strategic pivot focuses on burgeoning sectors such as electric vehicles, autonomous driving, industrial automation, and renewable energy. Currently, the company's stock price stands at $72.88, closely aligning with its GF Value of $72.01, suggesting a fair valuation.

1790027185168478208.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure indicating the intrinsic value of a stock, based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. For ON Semiconductor, the GF Value suggests the stock is fairly priced, trading close to its calculated fair value of $72.01. This equilibrium indicates that the stock's future return may closely correlate with the company's business growth rate, barring significant market fluctuations.

1790027143233826816.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Assessing a company's financial strength is crucial to understanding its risk of capital loss. ON Semiconductor's financial strength is commendable, with a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.78. Although this ranks below 67.4% of its industry peers, its overall financial strength score is a robust 8 out of 10, indicating a strong balance sheet that supports sustained operations and growth.

1790027203774410752.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

ON Semiconductor has consistently demonstrated strong profitability, with an impressive operating margin of 30.94%, ranking higher than 96.25% of its industry counterparts. The company's focus on high-growth areas like electric and autonomous vehicles has bolstered its market position, ensuring sustained revenue growth and profitability. Over the past three years, ON Semiconductor has achieved an average annual revenue growth rate of 13.8%, significantly contributing to its valuation.

Investment Considerations: ROIC vs. WACC

Another critical financial metric is the comparison between Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). ON Semiconductor's ROIC stands at an impressive 24.23%, well above its WACC of 13.31%, indicating efficient management and profitable investment returns. This favorable ratio underscores the company's adeptness at generating shareholder value above its capital costs.

1790027221042360320.png

Conclusion

ON Semiconductor appears to be fairly valued at its current market price, reflecting its solid financial foundation and strong profitability metrics. The company's strategic focus on emerging technologies and markets positions it well for future growth, aligning its stock price closely with its intrinsic value. For a deeper insight into ON Semiconductor's financial health and market prospects, potential investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover other high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.