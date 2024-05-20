Today, we delve into HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA, Financial), examining its recent market performance and intrinsic value to determine if it's fairly valued. With a slight daily decrease of 1.8%, yet a 3-month gain of 6.04%, and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 20.06, investors might wonder about the stock's valuation. This analysis aims to provide a detailed perspective on whether HCA Healthcare stands as a prudent investment at its current market price of $320.78.

Company Overview

HCA Healthcare is a leading healthcare provider based in Nashville, owning 182 hospitals and numerous other healthcare facilities across the United States and England. With a market cap of $84 billion and sales amounting to $66.70 billion, the company plays a pivotal role in the healthcare sector. A crucial aspect of understanding its stock value lies in comparing its current price to the GF Value, which estimates the fair market value of a stock.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value of HCA Healthcare is pegged at $321.61, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. This valuation is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and projected future business performance. If a stock trades significantly above this line, it's considered overvalued, and below it, undervalued. Currently, HCA Healthcare's stock price aligns closely with this intrinsic value, indicating a balanced investment outlook.

Financial Strength and Risks

Investing in companies with robust financial strength reduces the risk of permanent capital loss. HCA Healthcare, however, presents a mixed financial picture. With a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03, it falls behind 91.69% of peers in the Healthcare Providers & Services industry. This low ratio indicates a higher reliance on debt financing, which could be a concern for risk-averse investors.

Profitability and Growth Prospects

HCA Healthcare has demonstrated strong profitability with an operating margin of 14.62%, ranking well within its industry. The company's historical revenue growth rate over three years is 16.2%, reflecting its capacity to expand effectively. This growth, coupled with a robust Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 17.33%, which surpasses its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) of 10.58, suggests that HCA Healthcare is creating substantial value for its shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HCA Healthcare (HCA, Financial) appears to be fairly valued at its current price, closely reflecting its intrinsic value as calculated by the GF Value. While the company exhibits strong profitability and growth, potential investors should be mindful of its financial leverage. For those interested in exploring further details about HCA Healthcare's financial health and stock performance, consider reviewing its 30-Year Financials here.

