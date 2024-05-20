Unveiling Kohl's (KSS)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Exploring the Intrinsic Value and Market Performance of Kohl's Corp (KSS)

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

On a day marked by a significant 10.95% gain, Kohl's Corp (KSS, Financial) catches the eye of many investors, especially considering its 2.73% gain over the past three months. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 2.85, a pertinent question arises: is Kohl's modestly undervalued? This analysis aims to explore Kohl's current market valuation and provide insights into its true worth.

Company Introduction

Kohl's operates approximately 1,174 department stores across 49 states, offering moderately priced private-label and national brand products ranging from clothing to home furnishings. Most of these stores are strategically located in strip centers, complemented by a robust digital sales business. Women's apparel, representing 26% of its 2023 sales, stands as Kohl's largest category. Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, Kohl's has grown to achieve a market cap of $2.90 billion, with sales reaching $17.50 billion. Currently, the stock price stands at $26.55, juxtaposed against a GF Value of $33.72, suggesting that the stock might be modestly undervalued.

1790028058024112128.png

Summarizing GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure reflecting the intrinsic value of a stock, calculated through historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates. This valuation suggests that Kohl's stock, currently priced below its GF Value, may offer a higher future return potential due to its modest undervaluation.

1790028038000504832.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Before investing, evaluating a company's financial health is crucial. Kohl's financial strength is rated at 5 out of 10, indicating a fair condition. This assessment is supported by a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03, which, although lower than 93.59% of its peers in the Retail - Cyclical industry, still warrants attention for risk assessment.

1790028075745046528.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Kohl's has demonstrated consistent profitability, with an operating margin of 4.1%, ranking better than 53.78% of its industry counterparts. The company's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 15% outpaces 73.45% of competitors, indicating a strong potential for continued expansion.

Evaluating Investment Efficiency: ROIC vs. WACC

An effective way to assess a company's investment efficiency is by comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) against its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Currently, Kohl's ROIC is 5.1, slightly below its WACC of 5.91, suggesting challenges in generating excess returns on investments.

1790028094531334144.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kohl's presents a case of modest undervaluation with fair financial health and profitability. Its growth metrics are promising, although its investment efficiency could improve. For more detailed financial insights, consider exploring Kohl's 30-Year Financials here. For potential high-quality investments with low capital expenditure, the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener is an excellent resource.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.