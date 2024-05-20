Unveiling MKS Instruments (MKSI)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Exploring the Intrinsic Value and Market Position of MKS Instruments

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI, Financial) has recently seen a daily loss of 5.31%, although it has gained 3.88% over the past three months. With a significant Loss Per Share of 26.69, investors are prompted to question whether the stock is modestly overvalued. This article delves into the valuation analysis of MKS Instruments, encouraging readers to explore the detailed financial insights that follow.

Company Overview

MKS Instruments Inc is a key player in the technology sector, specializing in instruments, subsystems, and process control systems essential for manufacturing processes. The company's products are crucial in the production of items like flat panel displays, medical devices, and electronic materials. MKS Instruments is divided into three main business segments: Vacuum Solutions, Photonics Solutions, and Materials Solutions, with Vacuum Solutions being the largest revenue contributor. Predominantly, its market presence is strongest in the United States.

Currently, MKS Instruments is trading at $123.57 per share with a market cap of $8.30 billion. When compared to the GF Value of $105.71, which suggests the stock's fair intrinsic value, MKS Instruments appears to be modestly overvalued.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure calculated to represent the intrinsic value of a stock. This value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and projected future business performance. If MKS Instruments' stock price significantly exceeds the GF Value, it may indicate that the stock is overvalued, suggesting a potentially lower future return. Conversely, a price well below the GF Value could signal a higher future return.

Given the current price, MKS Instruments shows signs of modest overvaluation, which might lead to less attractive long-term returns compared to its business growth.

1790028142447063040.png

Financial Strength and Risks

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is critical to minimize the risk of capital loss. MKS Instruments, with a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.17, ranks poorly compared to its industry peers. This low ratio, which is worse than 90.41% of companies in the Hardware industry, signals potential financial vulnerabilities. GuruFocus ranks MKS Instruments' financial strength as 4 out of 10, indicating a weak balance sheet that could pose investment risks.

1790028183144394752.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Profitability is often a strong indicator of a company's financial health and its potential for long-term success. MKS Instruments has maintained profitability for 9 out of the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 13.26% that outperforms 85.26% of its industry counterparts. However, its growth metrics present a mixed picture. The company's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate stands at 8.8%, yet its EBITDA growth rate over the same period is 0%, which is concerning when compared to industry standards.

Evaluating Return on Invested Capital

Comparing the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insight into value creation. MKS Instruments' ROIC over the past 12 months is 5.75, significantly lower than its WACC of 12.09, suggesting that the company is not generating adequate returns relative to its capital costs.

1790028202459164672.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, MKS Instruments (MKSI, Financial) appears modestly overvalued based on its current market price relative to the GF Value. The company's financial condition raises concerns, despite its strong profitability. The growth metrics and return on invested capital also suggest potential challenges in value creation. For a deeper understanding of MKS Instruments' financial health and stock potential, investors are encouraged to review its 30-Year Financials.

To discover other high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.