On May 10, 2024, Alfred P. West Jr., Executive Chairman of SEI Investments Co (SEIC, Financial), sold 140,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions over the past year, during which the insider sold a total of 889,896 shares.

SEI Investments Co, headquartered in Oaks, Pennsylvania, is a global provider of investment processing, management, and operations solutions. The company helps professional wealth managers, institutional investors, investment management firms, and private investors create and manage wealth by providing innovative investment and technology solutions.

Shares of SEI Investments Co were trading at $68.61 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $8.96 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 18.64, which is above the industry median.

The GF Value of SEI Investments Co is $65.07, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05.

The insider transaction history for SEI Investments Co shows no insider buys over the past year, with 23 insider sells in the same period.

This recent sale by the Executive Chairman continues the trend of insider selling at SEI Investments Co, providing investors with insights into the insider's activities and potential perspectives on the company's valuation and stock performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.