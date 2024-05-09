On May 9, 2024, Manuel Chinea, Executive Vice President of Popular Inc (BPOP, Financial), sold 12,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Popular Inc operates as a financial services firm offering a range of banking, investment, and insurance services. The company primarily serves markets in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the Caribbean.

The shares were sold at a price of $90.71, valuing the transaction at approximately $1,088,520. This sale has adjusted the insider's holdings to fewer shares in the company, reflecting a significant change in their investment position.

Over the past year, Manuel Chinea has sold a total of 12,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This trend is consistent with the broader insider activity at Popular Inc, where there have been no insider buys but 13 insider sells over the same period.

The market cap of Popular Inc is currently $6.56 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 13.46, which is above the industry median of 9.65.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Popular Inc is estimated at $87.76 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sale might provide investors with context regarding executive sentiment at Popular Inc, as it aligns with a broader pattern of insider selling within the company.

