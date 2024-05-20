Apple's AI Ambitions Set to Revitalize iOS Devices and Attract Android Users

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Apple (AAPL, Financial) has been relatively silent on its AI developments compared to peers like Google (GOOG, Financial) and Samsung (SSNLF, Financial), both of whom have been integrating AI into their devices aggressively over the past year. However, following Apple's second-quarter report, the excitement surrounding its Generative AI capabilities has grown, especially given its strong position in the global smartphone market, often competing with Samsung for the top spot.

The buzz around Apple intensified with reports of nearing a partnership with OpenAI (MSFT, Financial), creators of ChatGPT, and discussions with Google about its Gemini AI project. With the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) where Apple typically previews its new iOS, this year iOS 18, expectations are high for the debut of Generative AI features on iOS devices.

The potential introduction of AI in iOS 18 is not just exciting for current users but could also persuade Android users to switch to Apple, potentially boosting iPhone sales which have seen a slowdown in recent quarters.

  • iPhone revenues underperformed in Q2, marking the first miss in nearly a year with a 4% year-over-year drop and a 24% decrease from the previous quarter, largely due to weaker demand in China and stiff competition from Samsung's AI-enhanced Galaxy series.
  • iPad sales have also plateaued despite the recent launch of new models after an 18-month gap. The refreshed iPads could rejuvenate interest in Apple’s tablet range, historically a gateway for consumers into Apple's ecosystem.
  • On the computing front, Apple highlighted the capabilities of the MacBook’s new M3 chip, designed by Apple and manufactured by Taiwan Semi (TSM, Financial), as a potent AI tool. This could address the needs of MacBook users feeling left out of the AI advancements seen in PC offerings like Microsoft’s AI-powered Copilot app.

While Apple's move to integrate AI into its devices has been anticipated following several hints and discussions in recent months, the confirmation that WWDC will feature AI-driven enhancements has set the stage for potentially game-changing announcements next month.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.