On May 10, 2024, Maria Pope, President and Chief Executive Officer of Portland General Electric Co (POR, Financial), executed a sale of 44,593 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Portland General Electric Co (POR, Financial) is an electric utility company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company also participates in wholesale markets by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to meet the needs of their customers.

Following this transaction, the insider transaction history for Portland General Electric Co shows a total of 7 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year. This recent sale by the insider aligns with the ongoing trend of insider selling activities within the company.

On the valuation front, Portland General Electric Co shares were trading at $44.75 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 17.11, which is above the industry median of 15.51.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $52.48, indicating that Portland General Electric Co is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors or those looking for signals in the trading patterns of Portland General Electric Co's executives.

