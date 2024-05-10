Q1 2024 DiaSorin SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the DiaSorin first quarter 2024 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Carlo Rosa, CEO of DiaSorin. Please go ahead.



Carlo Rosa - DiaSorin SpA - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director, General Manager



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon and welcome to the Q1 results. As usual I'm going to make a few comments, qualitative comments on the business. And then Mr. Pedron, our CFO, is going to take you through the numbers. As usual. I'm going to making my comments at the constant exchange rates. So let's start saying that I believe we are leaving COVID behind. I feel that this has been the first quarter when we are from a business perspective. So not only from a revenue perspective, we really enter into the post-COVID world and the good bad and ugly about it. But the COVID is not a factor any longer.



As far as the US is concerned, Q1 was a great quarter if I exclude the COVID revenues and same scope