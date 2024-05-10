On May 10, 2024, Steven Bilodeau, Director at Cohu Inc (COHU, Financial), sold 7,980 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Cohu Inc (COHU, Financial), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, provides a comprehensive line of test and handling solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company's products are used by major semiconductor manufacturers to perform testing of chips and system level testing across wireless, computing, automotive, and consumer markets.

According to the market cap data, Cohu Inc is valued at approximately $1.38 billion. On the day of the sale, shares were priced at $29.08. This pricing places the stock with a GF Value of $23.76, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The insider transaction history for Cohu Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders over the past year, with 4 insider sales and no insider buys. The insider, Steven Bilodeau, has sold a total of 7,980 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases.

The valuation metrics for Cohu Inc include various ratios such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. These ratios are derived from historical trading multiples, adjusted by GuruFocus based on the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes provided by Morningstar analysts.

The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to gauge the fair value of a stock, taking into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Cohu Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.