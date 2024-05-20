Jennifer Skyler, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at American Express Co (AXP, Financial), sold 14,802 shares of the company on May 10, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

American Express Co (AXP, Financial) is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. The company is primarily involved in the provision of charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses around the world.

On the day of the sale, shares of American Express Co were priced at $241.73. This valuation brings the market cap of the company to approximately $171.66 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of American Express Co stands at 19.66, which is above the industry median of 14.47. This ratio is also higher than the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of American Express Co is estimated at $221.06 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,802 shares and has not made any purchases. The overall insider transaction history for American Express Co shows 1 insider buy and 15 insider sells over the same period.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

