On May 10, 2024, Bradford Whitehurst, Director at USA Compression Partners LP (USAC, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's total holdings in the company to 10,000 shares.

USA Compression Partners LP is engaged in providing natural gas compression services. It offers services ranging from designing and fabricating compression units to maintaining and repairing customer-owned compression equipment.

The shares were bought at a price of $24.66 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $246,600. Following this purchase, the market cap of USA Compression Partners LP stands at $2.81 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 58.51, which is above the industry median of 11.36. The stock's GF Value is estimated at $22.37, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

Over the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 21 insider sells at USA Compression Partners LP. The insider transaction trend shows more sales than purchases, suggesting varied sentiment among the company's insiders.

The GF Value, a measure of intrinsic value, is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor and future business performance estimates.

This recent acquisition by Director Bradford Whitehurst could be a signal to investors about the insider's confidence in the future prospects of USA Compression Partners LP.

