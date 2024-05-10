On May 10, 2024, REDD ERSHEL C JR, Director at Targa Resources Corp (TRGP, Financial), executed a sale of 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and the shares were sold at a price of $113.1 each.

Targa Resources Corp (TRGP, Financial) is a provider of midstream services and logistics for the natural gas and natural gas liquids markets. The company operates major assets including natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants.

This sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year at Targa Resources Corp, where there have been 24 insider sells and no insider buys. The insider, REDD ERSHEL C JR, has sold a total of 3,000 shares over the past year and has not purchased any shares.

As of the latest sale, Targa Resources Corp (TRGP, Financial) holds a market cap of $25.03 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 23.23, which is above the industry median of 11.36.

The GF Value for Targa Resources Corp is $72.15, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.57. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics.

