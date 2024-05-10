Insider Sale at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

Gregory Sbrocco, EVP Operations, sold 1,646 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB, Financial) on May 10, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, known for its technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the global transit and freight rail industries, has seen a notable insider transaction trend. Over the past year, there have been 21 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the sale, shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp were priced at $167.3, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $29.09 billion. This pricing places the company's price-earnings ratio at 32.21, significantly above both the industry median of 14.87 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $124.26, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.35.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation relative to its current market price.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.