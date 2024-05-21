Unveiling American Airlines Group (AAL)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily gain of 3.68% and a modest 3-month gain of 2.05%, American Airlines Group Inc (AAL, Financial) presents an interesting case for investors seeking value in the turbulent airline industry. Currently trading at $14.93 per share with a market cap of $9.80 billion, the stock's modest gains contrast with its Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 0.6. This analysis aims to determine whether American Airlines Group is indeed modestly undervalued as suggested by the GF Value of $18.56.

Company Overview

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL, Financial), the world's largest airline by aircraft capacity and scheduled revenue passenger miles, operates major US hubs including Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, and Los Angeles. With over 30% of US airline revenue from routes connecting Latin America to the United States, the company has recently completed a major fleet renewal, achieving the youngest fleet among US legacy carriers. This strategic position prompts an evaluation of its stock against the GF Value, an estimation of fair trading value, to uncover potential investment opportunities.

1790173215470022656.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure calculated by GuruFocus to estimate the intrinsic value of a stock. It incorporates historical trading multiples such as PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. A stock priced below this value is typically considered undervalued, suggesting a potentially higher future return. Currently, American Airlines Group's stock price of $14.93 is below the GF Value of $18.56, indicating it is modestly undervalued.

1790173194527862784.png

Financial Strength and Risk

Investigating the financial strength of American Airlines Group reveals a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.21, which is lower than 70.79% of companies in the Transportation industry. This indicates a higher risk of capital loss, which is critical for investors to consider. The company's overall financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 reflects its precarious financial situation, exacerbated by significant debt levels.

1790173239104925696.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Despite financial challenges, American Airlines Group has maintained profitability over the past decade. With a revenue of $53.20 billion and an operating margin of 6.83%, its profitability ranks fair. Growth is crucial, yet the company's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate stands at 0%, highlighting stagnation in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

ROIC vs. WACC

Evaluating American Airlines Group's efficiency in generating cash flow relative to the capital invested involves comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 3.98 to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) of 5.3. A ROIC below the WACC suggests that the company is not creating adequate value for its shareholders, which is a concern for potential investors.

1790173258130288640.png

Conclusion

While American Airlines Group (AAL, Financial) appears modestly undervalued according to the GF Value, its financial health and stagnant growth rate pose significant risks. Investors should weigh these factors carefully against the potential for long-term returns. For a deeper dive into American Airlines Group's financials, visit 30-Year Financials here.

To discover other high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.