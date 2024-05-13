Q4 2024 ABB India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2024 / 04:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to ABB India Limited Q1 CY 2024 January to March Quarter Earnings Conference Call.



Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. T.K. Sridhar, Chief Financial Officer of ABB India Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



T. K. Sridhar - ABB India Limited - CFO & Chief IR Officer



Thank you. Thank you, Nirav. Very good morning to all of you. Welcome to the First Quarter 2024 results call, right? So I have with me on the call, Mr. Sanjeev Sharma, MD and Country Managing Director; and Kiran Dutt, who leads electrification; and also Sanjeev Arora, who is joining us remotely for the motion. So we were not able to get other people for robotics, Subrata and Balaji process automation because they are traveling and they're on with customers. And therefore, we now start the call. So over